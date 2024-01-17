HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), announced today that the Company intends to voluntarily terminate the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) and, based upon ownership of its shares by fewer than 300 holders of record, deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and suspend its public reporting obligations.