HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), announced today that the Company intends to voluntarily terminate the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) and, based upon ownership of its shares by fewer than 300 holders of record, deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and suspend its public reporting obligations.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Foundation for Financial Planning Welcomes New Trustee, Chair and Vice Chair - January 18, 2024
- Metal Powder Market Expected to Reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2032, with North America Dominating the Global Market – Persistence Market Research - January 18, 2024
- Focused Compounding Fund, LP Refuses to Cancel February Special Election - January 18, 2024