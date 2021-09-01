Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The Company’s presentation will be available for viewing on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET. Aravive will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of www.aravive.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the webcast.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is a first-in-class ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth, tumor metastasis, resistance to treatment and decreased survival. AVB-500 has the potential to be combined with multiple anticancer therapies across several tumor types, due to its novel mechanism of action and favorable safety profile. AVB-500 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The Company is currently evaluating AVB-500 in a registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, a Phase 1b/2 trial in second line plus, clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and a Phase 1b/2 trial in first-line treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Contact:
Joseph T. Schepers
VP, Investor Relations, Aravive, Inc.
[email protected]
(770) 558-5517

