Aravive to Participate In-Person at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

HOUSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 8:30 am PT in HEALTHCARE VFC – Suite 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California. Dr. McIntyre and Vinay Shah, Chief Financial Officer of Aravive, will be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 14th.

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on Events & Presentations page of www.aravive.com.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). Additional information at www.aravive.com .

Contact:

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

Marek@Aravive.com

(562) 373-5787