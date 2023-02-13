HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced the presentation of updated results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco and virtually. The poster presentation will highlight updated results from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in 26 patients with advanced or metastatic ccRCC who have progressed after 1 or 2 prior lines of immuno-oncology (IO)- and vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF-TKI)-based therapies.

“We are pleased at the opportunity to present updated results from our Phase 1b trial of batiraxcept in ccRCC patients at this year’s ASCO GU meeting,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “Batiraxcept in combination with cabozantinib in ccRCC patients who have already received IO and VEGF-TKI treatment continues to yield highly encouraging results. Treatment is ongoing in the Phase 1b portion of the trial, and Phase 2 enrollment has been completed. We look forward to providing additional updates on this program throughout 2023.”

“We continue to be encouraged by the safety and clinical activity observed in the Phase 1b trial of batiraxcept in patients with ccRCC,” said Neil J. Shah, MBBS, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “In addition to promising overall response rate and progression free survival data, baseline biomarker analysis may play a critical role in predicting response and will be further assessed throughout the Phase 2 and 3 trials. Importantly, the updated data continue to indicate the significant potential impact that dual AXL and VEGF inhibition by batiraxcept plus cabozantinib may have in patients who have failed prior VEGF-TKI treatments. Taken together, these findings remain promising and suggest that batiraxcept may serve as a much-needed treatment option for ccRCC patients on their second or later line of therapy.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: A phase 1b/2 study of batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) in combination with cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) Abstract Number: 666 Presenter: Neil Shah, MBBS Session: Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer; Adrenal, Penile, Urethral and Testicular Cancers Date/Time: Saturday, February 18, 2023; 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM; 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM PST Location: Level 1 West Hall, Moscone West, San Francisco, CA and Virtual

As of January 17, 2023, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD), and clinical activity of 15 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg batiraxcept in combination with 60 mg cabozantinib were evaluated in 26 patients with 2L+ ccRCC. Results highlighted in the poster include:

Batiraxcept in combination with 60 mg cabozantinib has a manageable safety profile in previously treated ccRCC; a similar safety profile was observed across the 15 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg dose cohorts.

No dose limiting toxicities were observed at either dose of batiraxcept.

A minimally efficacious concentration (MEC) of batiraxcept was determined to be > 12.2 mg/L, of which 19/26 patients achieved during Cycle 1, with no difference between 15 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg dose cohorts.

85% of patients (22/26) had a reduction in target lesions at the 8-week response assessment.

58% (15/26) of total population achieved a better response on batiraxcept plus cabozantinib than they did on prior therapy.

Best overall response of partial response was observed in 42% (11/26) of the overall population, 57% (8/14) of the prior VEGF-TKI-treated group and 55% (11/20) of the biomarker high (sAXL/GAS6) group.

9-month progression free survival (PFS) rate was 65% in the overall population, 69% in the biomarker high group (n=20) and 75% in the prior VEGF-TKI, biomarker high group (n=11).

Safety, PK/PD, and clinical activity results support a recommended Phase 2 dose of 15 mg/kg.

Batiraxcept was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ccRCC who have progressed after 1 or 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, including both IO-based and VEGF-TKI-based therapies (either in combination or sequentially). Fast Track Designation was based on data submitted to the agency from 26 patients treated with 15 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg batiraxcept plus 60 mg cabozantinib in the Phase 1b ccRCC study as of September 26, 2022. Results showed no dose limiting toxicities at either dose of batiraxcept. In addition, data demonstrated clinical activity of batiraxcept plus cabozantinib in patients with metastatic ccRCC, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 57% and median PFS of 11.4 months in this population (n=14/26).

