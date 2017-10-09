Breaking News
CapMan Stock Exchange Release                                                  9 October 2017 at 4.00 p.m. EEST

Arbitration award in the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Norvestia – the redemption price was set at EUR 7.31 per share

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.

The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 9 October 2017 rendered its decision in the redemption proceedings concerning the shares held by minority shareholders in Norvestia Oyj (“Norvestia”). The Arbitral Tribunal has rendered a decision according to which the redemption price of a Norvestia share shall be EUR 7.31 per share.

The decision has no significant impact on CapMan’s result.

The decision may be appealed within 60 days from the registration of the arbitration award.

CapMan has completed the tender offer announced in November 2016 and, by a decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, acquired title to the Norvestia shares subject to the arbitration proceedings, in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. Norvestia’s shares have been delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 15 June 2017.

 

CAPMAN PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

Additional information:
Niko Haavisto, CFO, CapMan Plc, tel. +358 50 465 4125

 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com

 

CapMan Plc
www.capman.com
wwww.capman.com/exchange-offer

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 110 private equity professionals and manages EUR 2.7 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

 

