Arbitration award in the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Norvestia – the redemption price was set at EUR 7.31 per share

CapMan Stock Exchange Release 9 October 2017 at 4.00 p.m. EEST

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.

The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 9 October 2017 rendered its decision in the redemption proceedings concerning the shares held by minority shareholders in Norvestia Oyj (“Norvestia”). The Arbitral Tribunal has rendered a decision according to which the redemption price of a Norvestia share shall be EUR 7.31 per share.

The decision has no significant impact on CapMan’s result.

The decision may be appealed within 60 days from the registration of the arbitration award.

CapMan has completed the tender offer announced in November 2016 and, by a decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, acquired title to the Norvestia shares subject to the arbitration proceedings, in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. Norvestia’s shares have been delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 15 June 2017.

