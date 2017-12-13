Breaking News
Home / Top News / ARBITRATOR APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS REGARDING REDEMPTION OF AFFECTO PLC’S MINORITY SHARES

ARBITRATOR APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS REGARDING REDEMPTION OF AFFECTO PLC’S MINORITY SHARES

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 20 mins ago

Affecto Plc – Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2017 at 9.30, Helsinki

ARBITRATOR APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS REGARDING REDEMPTION OF AFFECTO PLC’S MINORITY SHARES

The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 4 December 2017 appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one arbitrator for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of Affecto Plc’s (“Affecto”) shares that are not held by CGI Nordic Investments Limited (“CGI Nordic”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc.

The appointed arbitrator is attorney Tarja Wist.

Affecto announced on 10 October 2017 that CGI Nordic has submitted an application to initiate statutory squeeze-out proceedings to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in order to complete the redemption of the shares held by any other remaining shareholders in Affecto.

Affecto Plc

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Heikki Nikku
Managing Director
[email protected]
tel. +358 400 500 782

Jarkko Virtanen
Director, Marketing and Communications
[email protected]
tel. +358 40 759 3603

AFFECTO

Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.