CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Devyn Smith, Ph.D., has been elected as the Chairman of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. His appointment is effective as of January 1, 2023.

Prior to this role, Dr. Smith served as ARM vice-chair and previously served on the ARM board for many years in various positions such as Treasurer, Chair of Governance & Operations and Chair of the Nominating Committee.

“In my years working with ARM, I have seen this organization make significant contributions across gene and cell therapy, and advocate for advancements in disease areas that have long been overlooked or considered too challenging to treat,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO, Arbor Biotechnologies. “I am immensely honored to continue serving ARM as Chairman and am eager to collaborate with its esteemed leaders to continue supporting the advancement of important medicines and research initiatives worldwide.”

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing initiatives to advance this innovative and transformative sector, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-engineered therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound, durable and potentially curative benefits that are already helping thousands of patients worldwide, many of whom have no other viable treatment options. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. In its 12-year history, ARM has become the voice of the sector, representing the interests of 425+ members worldwide, including small and large companies, academic research institutions, major medical centers and patient groups.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering genetic editing capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertions, which has enabled us to generate the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Leveraging our wholly-owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we can work backward from disease pathology to choose the optimal editing approach that specifically addresses the underlying cause of disease, resulting in a potentially curative medicine for a wider range of genetic disorders. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio.

Contacts

Media

Amy Bonanno, Solebury Strategic Communications

abonanno@soleburystrat.com

914-450-0349

Investor Relations

Alexandra Roy, Solebury Strategic Communications

aroy@soleburystrat.com

617-221-9197