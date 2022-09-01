Arbor Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced its participation in upcoming healthcare investor conferences in September.

Conference Details:

Event: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Thursday, September 8th at 2:35 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Format: Fireside chat

Event: Morgan Stanley Annual Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 14th at 2:05 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Corporate presentation

A webcast of the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be accessible through the News Section of the company’s website at www.arbor.bio, with a replay available for 90 days following the event.

About Arbor Biotechnologies
Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering genetic editing capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertions, which has enabled us to generate the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Leveraging our wholly-owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we can work backward from disease pathology to choose the optimal editing approach that specifically addresses the underlying cause of disease, resulting in a potentially curative medicine for a wider range of genetic disorders. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio.

Contacts

Media

Amy Bonanno, Solebury Strategic Communications
abonanno@soleburystrat.com
914-450-0349

Investor Relations
Alexandra Roy, Solebury Strategic Communications
aroy@soleburystrat.com 
617-221-9197

 

