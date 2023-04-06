CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Biotechnologies®, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced that Devyn Smith, Ph.D., Arbor’s Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, will give welcoming remarks and present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med. The congress will be held April 12-14 in Barcelona, Spain and livestreamed globally.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med is a two-day conference featuring more than 60 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

The following are specific details regarding Arbor Biotechnologies’ presentation at the conference:

Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med Date: Wednesday, April 12th Time: 5:45AM ET / 11:45 AM CET Location: Hotel Arts Barcelona

Marina 19-21

Barcelona, 08005 Spain

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Arbor Biotechnologies’ presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemed.com/ for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Stringham at lstringham@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at smajors@alliancerm.org.

About Arbor Biotechnologies®

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines, with the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering and evolving technologies that enable gene knockout, RT editing, precise excisions and large insertions into endogenous loci. Leveraging our wholly owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we have the unique ability to work backward from disease pathology and choose the optimal editors or combination of editors for the disease in question, with a focus on areas of high unmet need. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio.

