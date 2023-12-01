HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ABR Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm

The investigation focuses on Arbor Realty’s disclosures concerning risks associated with its bridge financing loan book, its underlying debt service coverage ratios (“DSCRs”), and its collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

Arbor Realty’s disclosures came into question on Nov. 16, 2023, when Viceroy Research published a research report entitled “Arbor Realty Trust – Slumlord Millionaires.”

Viceroy concluded: “Arbor’s high-risk multifamily bridge loans, which comprise substantially all of its asset book, are going bad fast… The end is near.”

Viceroy further said its “deep dive into Arbor’s CLOs suggests its entire loan book is distressed and underlying collateral is vastly overstated[]” and “[t]hese loans do not qualify for refinancing anywhere, and substantially all mature within the next 18 months.” Viceroy’s analysis noted that the DSCR “for a bridge loan at Arbor is ~1.2, as dictated by the draft terms on their website” but “[t]he current underlying DSCR of Arbor’s ~$7.6b CLOs is about 0.63x.”

Following the report, the price of Arbor Realty’s shares sharply fell.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether Arbor may have intentionally understated risks associated with its loan book and underwriting practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

