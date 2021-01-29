Breaking News
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions for common and preferred shares of beneficial interest.

For tax reporting purposes, 100% of the distributions paid on Arbor Realty Trust common stock during 2020 will be classified as dividend income. The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s common stock traded under ticker symbol ABR are summarized as follows:

                     
Common Shares (CUSIP #038923108)
Record
Date		   Payment
Date		   Total
Distribution
Per Share		   Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		   Qualified
Dividend		   Capital Gain
Distribution
2/28/2020   3/17/2020   $0.30   $0.30   $0.00   $0.00
6/30/2020   7/15/2020   0.30   0.30   0.00   0.00
8/17/2020   8/31/2020   0.31   0.31   0.00   0.00
11/16/2020   11/30/2020   0.32   0.32   0.00   0.00
        $1.23   $1.23   $0.00   $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PA are summarized as follows:

                     
8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923603)
Record
Date		   Payment
Date		   Total
Distribution
Per Share		   Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		   Qualified
Dividend		   Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020   3/2/2020   $0.515625   $0.515625   $0.00   $0.00
5/15/2020   6/1/2020   0.515625   0.515625   0.00   0.00
8/15/2020   8/31/2020   0.515625   0.515625   0.00   0.00
11/15/2020   11/30/2020   0.515625   0.515625   0.00   0.00
        $2.062500   $2.062500   $0.00   $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PB are summarized as follows:

                     
7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923702)
Record
Date		   Payment
Date		   Total
Distribution
Per Share		   Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		   Qualified
Dividend		   Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020   3/2/2020   $0.484375   $0.484375   $0.00   $0.00
5/15/2020   6/1/2020   0.484375   0.484375   0.00   0.00
8/15/2020   8/31/2020   0.484375   0.484375   0.00   0.00
11/15/2020   11/30/2020   0.484375   0.484375   0.00   0.00
        $1.937500   $1.937500   $0.00   $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PC are summarized as follows: 

                     
8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923801)
Record
Date		   Payment
Date		   Total
Distribution
Per Share		   Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		   Qualified
Dividend		   Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020   3/2/2020   $0.53125   $0.53125   $0.00   $0.00
5/15/2020   6/1/2020   0.53125   0.53125   0.00   0.00
8/15/2020   8/31/2020   0.53125   0.53125   0.00   0.00
11/15/2020   11/30/2020   0.53125   0.53125   0.00   0.00
        $2.12500   $2.12500   $0.00   $0.00
                     
(1) May be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction applicable to certain REIT dividends under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).

For shareholders that may be required to report excess inclusion income to the Internal Revenue Service, Arbor Realty Trust will not pass through any excess inclusion income to our shareholders for 2020.  As a result, no portion of the 2020 dividends should be treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes.

Note: Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. dividend distributions.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
[email protected]		 Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/James Salierno
646-536-7019/7028
[email protected]
[email protected]		 Media:
Bonnie Habyan
Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
[email protected]

 

