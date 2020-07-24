Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 31, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9173 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1667 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ220 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-5492 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2551 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
[email protected]		 Investors:
The Ruth Group
Alexander Lobo
646-536-7037
[email protected]		 Media:
Bonnie Habyan
Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
[email protected]

