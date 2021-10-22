Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 342-8591 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9797 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ321 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 5, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-9305 for domestic callers and (402) 220-6084 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

﻿Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com

