Arbutus’ LNP Licensee Alnylam Receives Accelerated Assessment of Patisiran from European Medicines Agency (EMA)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, announced today that the Company’s lipid nanoparticle (LNP) licensee Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALNY), announced the grant of an accelerated assessment from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic being developed for patients with hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. Accelerated assessment may provide a reduced review timeline from 210 to 150 days once the marketing authorization application (MAA) is filed and validated, which Alnylam intends to file by year-end 2017.

Dr. Mark J Murray, Arbutus’ President and CEO said, “We are very pleased to see our licensing partner, Alnylam, advance it’s LNP-enabled RNAi asset, patisiran, one step closer to final regulatory approval. Arbutus could see its first royalty payment from patisiran as early as next year, pending final regulatory approvals.”

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic HBV infection. Arbutus is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has facilities in Warminster, PA. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

