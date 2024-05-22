WARMINSTER, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) (“Arbutus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster and oral presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024 taking place June 5 – 8, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The accepted abstracts for presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 2389

Presentation Type: Poster presentation

Title: Imdusiran (AB-729) administered every 8 weeks in combination with 24 weeks of pegylated interferon alfa-2a in virally suppressed, HBeAg-negative subjects with chronic HBV infection leads to HBsAg loss in some subjects at end of IFN treatment.

Presenter: Prof. Man-Fung Yuen

Presentation Date: June 5, 2024

Key Findings: HBsAg ≤ LLOQ (lower limit of quantification) with detectable anti-HBs was observed at end-of-treatment in 28% of subjects who received 4 or 6 doses of imdusiran plus 24 weeks of IFN, but in 0 subjects who received 4 or 5 doses of imdusiran plus 12 weeks of IFN. The study remains ongoing and additional end-of-treatment data, durability of end-of-treatment HBsAg loss, and preliminary immunology data for a subset of study subjects will be presented.

This poster will also be featured in the Poster Tour: Viral hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies, on Thursday, June 6.

Abstract Number: 505

Presentation Type: Oral presentation

Title: Imdusiran (AB-729) administered every 8 weeks for 24 weeks followed by the immunotherapeutic VTP-300 maintains lower HBV surface antigen levels in NA-suppressed CHB subjects than 24 weeks of imdusiran alone.

Presenter: Prof. Kosh Agarwal

Presentation Date: June 6, 2024

Key Findings: Repeat dosing of imdusiran for 24 weeks followed by VTP-300 was well-tolerated and contributes to the maintenance of lower HBsAg levels compared to placebo in subjects who have reached end-of-treatment and follow up week 60. More subjects who received VTP-300 have qualified to stop NA-therapy at end-of-treatment and all remain off therapy. Additional on-treatment, follow-up and NA discontinuation data will be presented.

Abstracts are available on the EASL Congress 2024 website at https://www.easlcongress.eu/. The posters are expected to be made available to conference attendees at the start of the meeting on June 5, 2024. The poster and oral presentation will be available subsequently on Arbutus’ website at https://www.arbutusbio.com/publications/.

About imdusiran (AB-729)

Imdusiran is an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all HBV viral proteins and antigens including hepatitis B surface antigen, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient’s immune system to respond to the virus. Imdusiran targets hepatocytes using Arbutus’ novel covalently conjugated N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology enabling subcutaneous delivery. Clinical data generated thus far has shown single and multiple doses of imdusiran to be generally safe and well-tolerated, while also providing meaningful reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen and hepatitis B DNA. Imdusiran is currently in multiple Phase 2a clinical trials.

About HBV

Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV can cause chronic infection which leads to a higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. Chronic HBV infection represents a significant unmet medical need. The World Health Organization estimates that over 290 million people worldwide suffer from chronic HBV infection, while other estimates indicate that approximately 2.4 million people in the United States suffer from chronic HBV infection. Approximately 820,000 people die every year from complications related to chronic HBV infection despite the availability of effective vaccines and current treatment options.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to identify and develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in three Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

