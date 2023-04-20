WARMINSTER, Pa., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, May 4, 2023. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

• Q1/2023 Press Release: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q1/2023 Conference Call/Webcast: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. ET

To dial-in for the conference call by phone, please register using the following link: Registration Link. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

