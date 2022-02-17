Arbutus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Breaking News
WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, March 3, 2022. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

Q4 and Year End 2021 Press Release: March 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Q4 and Year End 2021 Conference Call/Webcast: March 3, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET
Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 393-1607
International Dial-In Number: (914) 495-8556
Conference ID Number: 3977368
     

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and reference conference ID: 3977368.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, oral capsid inhibitor, oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine to improve the outcomes of patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. Our lead compound, AB-729 is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening and is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including COVID-19). We are also exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com

