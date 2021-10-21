Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of wholly-owned assets with different mechanisms of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2021 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, November 4, 2021. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

• Q3/2021 Press Release: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q3/2021 Conference Call/Webcast: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 393-1607 • International Dial-In Number: (914) 495-8556 • Conference ID Number: 5035306

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and reference conference ID: 5035306.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of wholly-owned assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that suppress viral replication, reduce surface antigen and boost the immune system. Arbutus believes this three-prong approach is key to transforming the treatment and potential cure for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus’ HBV product pipeline includes RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, oral capsid inhibitors, oral compounds that inhibit PD-L1 and oral HBV RNA destabilizers. In addition, Arbutus has an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying orally active agents for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com