BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited to announce that it will host its annual ARC Conference from April 25-26 at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.

The ARC Conference is a wonderful opportunity for church leaders to gather, build relationships with one another, and receive valuable resources to help attendees, including ARC churches , thrive.

The conference will feature influential speakers, breakout “app” sessions, worship, and plenty of time to meet others in ministry worldwide. The app sessions at the 2023 ARC Conference feature a wide range of topics, such as kids ministry, discipleship, and best practices in church planting.

This year’s ARC Conference will be unique in that it will be hosted simultaneously at two campuses of Church of the Highlands. The two locations for the ARC church conference allow attendees to choose the experience and location that would work best for them. The full ARC Conference experience will be available at each campus.

By making two locations available for this year’s ARC Conference, the organization can host as many people as possible.

The Grant Mills location , which is located just east of downtown Birmingham, is the original campus of Church of the Highlands. It is the broadcast location and central office for the church’s creative, worship and production teams. This location has been the host of the ARC Conference in years past.

The Church of the Highlands Grandview location is on the Highlands College campus. It’s located right in the heart of Birmingham, along Highway 280. The college has recently undergone an impressive renovation, providing world-class, state-of-the-art training grounds for ministry.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) exists to see a thriving church in every community so they can reach people with the message of Jesus. The organization believes strongly in its motto: “Don’t Do Ministry Alone.”

ARC churches are a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations, all of which strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach their communities.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) provides church planters with the tools and resources they need to launch a new church and see it thrive for years to come. This includes training, educational tools, materials, and monetary support in the form of matching grants.

The organization also has a wealth of resources available on its website.

More information about ARC Conference 2023 is available at arcconference.com . There, people can also register to attend the annual event, which will provide valuable resources, information, worship, and time to meet others in the ARC church community.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

