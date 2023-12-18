The ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited to announce a new partnership with Southeastern University that will provide an online learning series for ARC church pastors.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ARC ( Association of Related Churches ) is excited to announce a new partnership with Southeastern University (SEU). Through this partnership, SEU will create a learning series for ARC church pastors.

SEU provides these classes online, meaning pastors from ARC churches can work through the learning experience on their own time and at their own pace. The leadership team at ARC (Association of Related Churches) has worked with SEU to curate the material in the learning series specifically for ARC church pastors.

The aim of the learning series is to help pastors build a stronger theological foundation that will further expand their understanding of God’s word and thus improve their preaching.

The learning series offered through this impressive partnership is based on college courses and provides students with a challenging look at theology. Even if they’ve already attended seminary in the past, the learning series is sure to help. And for pastors who haven’t attended a Bible college, the learning series provides an accessible opportunity in which they can boost their knowledge of theology.

Southeastern University believes that those who want to grow in understanding and faith must first be able to properly interpret and explain Scripture. This is where SEU’s Biblical Studies Series serves potential pastors well.

The program will allow students to engage with various theological disciplines, enhance their effectiveness as church planters and ministry leaders, and receive in-depth training in interpreting Scripture as it pertains to the Bible.

SEU’s Biblical Studies Series is based on three main pillars: Old Testament Interpretation, New Testament Interpretation, and Lived Theology. The goal of the program and the partnership between ARC (Association of Related Churches) and SEU is to help church leaders grow in their ability to serve their greater community.

ARC is a cooperative of independent churches from many different backgrounds, networks, and denominations, all of which strategically equip pastors and church planters with resources to help them spread the message of Jesus.

ARC’s main tenet is that no one should do ministry alone. To that end, the organization provides prospective church planters with a community of supportive people who can guide them through the process. On top of that, ARC provides resources, tools, and even matching funds to help church planters ensure their new church community survives and thrives for the long term. Southeastern University is a Christian university committed to equipping the next generation to enter the world as influential servant leaders both in their careers and their communities. The community includes more than 2,300 students at its main campus and more than 10,000 students worldwide.

For more information on the ARC (Association of Related Churches), please visit arcchurches.com .

For more information on Southeastern University’s Biblical Studies Series, and for those wishing to apply, visit SEU’s learning series website here .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC ( Association of Related Churches ) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC’s operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

