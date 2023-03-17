The second episode of the series UNSCRIPTED featured Dino Rizzo, executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), Vance Roush, and Adam Smallcombe of Vive Church. The discussion centered on how technology and generosity can be used to spread the word of Jesus.

Throughout the series, Dino visits amazing church leaders and pastors throughout the world for sit-down conversations. All the people he interviews give their lives in the name of service, making a major difference in their communities by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

In this episode, Dino talks with Vance Roush, who is the executive pastor at Vive Church . The episode also features Adam Smallcombe, who serves as a lead pastor alongside his wife, Keira. The main topic of discussion is how the combination of generosity and technology can be utilized to promote the growth and advancement of the Kingdom.

The topic of this conversation is highly relevant, especially since Vance has an impressive background in technology. Having started his career at Google, he has been recognized as one of the rising innovators to watch in 2022 by The Silicon Valley Business Journal. As the founder and CEO of Overflow, Vance’s company offers an innovative solution that enables corporations, non-profits, and churches to accept non-cash donations like stocks and cryptocurrency in a streamlined manner. His expertise in this field offers valuable insights into how technology can be harnessed to further advance the Kingdom.

In the episode, Vance discusses how he was recruited into church planting from his career at Google, as well as how he saw a problem within the church and used it as inspiration for innovation.

The episode also explores how a culture of empowerment can lead to innovation, how to fund “the faith gap” when the vision outpaces the resources, how their church helps people put purpose behind their hustle, how to celebrate a “positive sum mentality,” and much more.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw, honest discussions surrounding church planting, struggles, leadership, and relationships. The episodes are completely honest, unscripted conversations between Rizzo and his guests.

After the successful first season of UNSCRIPTED, ARC (Association of Related Churches) launched a second season to continue meeting with impactful leaders and pastors and spread their messages to every ARC Church and beyond.

The web series helps expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in spreading the word of Jesus.

ARC provides resources and relationships these new church planters need to not only survive but thrive.

To watch the second episode of UNSCRIPTED, Season 2, featuring Dino Rizzo, Vance Roush, and Adam Smallcombe, visit ARC Churches’ YouTube page .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

