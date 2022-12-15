For the third episode of the new web series UNSCRIPTED, Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), hosts Herbert Cooper of People’s Church in Oklahoma City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches) , sat down with Herbert Cooper for the third episode of the organization’s successful web series UNSCRIPTED.

In the episode, Cooper, the pastor of the People’s Church in Oklahoma City, shares with viewers the wisdom he’s earned through 20 years of pastoring.

UNSCRIPTED is a new series that follows ARC Executive Director Dino Rizzo, who sits down with pastors and leaders making an incredible impact throughout the globe.

Those who Rizzo hosts on the show are all giving their lives to serve people in their community, spreading the word and cause of Jesus Christ and making a significant difference in the community.

The show’s title, UNSCRIPTED, is a nod to the fact that it is an entirely unscripted and honest conversation that Rizzo will be having with his guests. The basis of the ARC (Association of Related Churches) show is to present a raw and real discussion about relationships, struggles, church planting, and leadership.

In the third episode, Rizzo is joined by Herbert Cooper, who, along with his wife Tiffany, planted People’s Church in Oklahoma City. The couple didn’t have much experience when they planted their church, nor did they have a lot of support, but they were able to push through to celebrate “1,000 Sundays” by staying committed to growing and learning.

Today, the couple has expanded to four different campuses, one of which is located inside a prison. They both know, as members of the Lead Team of ARC, church planting requires a commitment to helping other new church planters.

They do this because, as Cooper says:

“The best churches are yet to be started.”

In his discussion with Rizzo, Cooper talks about how you can center yourself again when you’re feeling out of whack, how to not take yourself seriously, and how to build bridges in a society full of division and animosity.

Other topics that are covered include how to help people of all ideologies and backgrounds rally around Jesus’ cause; how to facilitate an atmosphere of diversity and multiple generations that are able to thrive; how to keep yourself both emotionally and mentally healthy ; and how to rebuild and recover in a pandemic.

UNSCRIPTED is the perfect fit for ARC’s mission to support independent churches in their aims to spread the word of Jesus.

To watch the third episode of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Herbert Cooper, visit ARC’s YouTube page.

About ARC

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to launch, connect and equip churches, and to see a thriving church in every community.

In 2000, ARC was founded to resource couples to start life-giving churches. Since its beginning, ARC has expanded into a multi-faceted, global organization while staying true to its core mission. As of Fall 2022, ARC has planted more than 1,000 churches. Supported by a diverse community and independent churches, ARC celebrates all God is doing through the local church.

