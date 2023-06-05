ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited about the upcoming 2023 ARC Canada Conference, which will be held from June 6-7 at the First Assembly Church in Calgary, Alberta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited to announce its upcoming 2023 ARC Canada Conference, held on June 6-7 at First Assembly Church in Calgary, Alberta.

The goal of the two-day event is to have future ARC church planters, leaders, and pastors all build relationships with one another while also receiving resources that will help their local church community thrive.

The ARC Churches conference will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, when the doors open, with the main session beginning at 9 a.m. The two-day ARC Canada Conference will include breakout sessions, main speakers, meals, after-parties, and plenty of opportunities to meet and greet new people while worshiping together.

The conference fits in perfectly with one of the organization’s main tenets, which is that no one should do ministry alone.

The speakers at the ARC Canada conference are Chad Veach, the lead pastor at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California; Nadia Marychurch, the lead pastor at Local Church in Ottawa, Ontario; Wayne Francis, the lead pastor at The Life Church in Mamaroneck, New York; Chris Palmer, the dean at TheosU & TheosU Seminary; Larry Brey, the executive pastor at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina; Joe Champion, the founding pastor at Celebration Church in Austin, Texas; Jonathan Lambert, the lead pastor at Experience Church in Calgary, Alberta; Andrew Holt, the worship pastor at The Belonging Co. in Nashville, Tennessee; and Nate Puccini, the executive pastor at Substance Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those planning to attend the 2023 ARC Canada Conference, the nearest hotels are the Holiday Inn and Suites Calgary South, Delta Hotels Calgary South, and Courtyard and Residence Inn Calgary South. The closest airport is the YYC Calgary International Airport .

Anyone with additional travel needs or questions should contact organizers at ARC (Association of Related Churches) directly by emailing info@arcchurches.ca .

The venue for the 2023 ARC Canada Conference is First Assembly Church, which is located at 6041 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2V 1J4.

The 2023 ARC Canada Conference will build on a very successful 2023 ARC Conference that was held at the end of April at two locations of Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. That annual conference hosted a large number of people who came together to learn more about ARC (Association of Related Churches) as well as meet new people and learn new skills.

The organization will also host another ARC Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 6-7 at the Christian Family Church in Boksburg.

Those who are interested in attending the 2023 ARC Canada Conference at the First Assembly Church in Calgary, Alberta, can register online here .

More information about ARC (Association of Related Churches) can be found at arcchurches.com .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC ( Association of Related Churches ) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

