BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, ARC Church Executive Director Dino Rizzo hosted Pastor Chris Hodges for the fourth episode of Season 2 of its web series, UNSCRIPTED.

Dino sits with amazing church pastors and leaders worldwide in each UNSCRIPTED episode. Everyone he interviews gives their lives in the name of service, aiming to make a significant difference in their communities by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

In this episode, Dino talks with Hodges, the founder and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, located in Birmingham, Alabama, which has launched campuses all over the state under his leadership. Hodges is also one of the co-founders of ARC ( Association of Related Churches ), leads the GrowLeader coaching network, and is the chancellor of Highlands College, an accredited ministry training college.

Hodges spoke to Dino about the early years of ARC church planting and the challenges he faced in launching it. At times, he said, he wanted to quit but relied on the relationships he built to keep him going.

It’s for this reason, Pastor Chris Hodges said during the episode, that he’s so passionate about ARC churches and their pastors not doing ministry alone — which is a key tenet of the organization.

In this episode of UNSCRIPTED, Dino and Hodges also discuss the importance of not leaping over the season of preparation, the characteristics of Gen Z that make them ripe to be a generation of global impact, how to create relationships with established pastors near where you’re planting an ARC church, and how they use their age as a strength instead of looking at it as a weakness.

In typical fashion, Hodges attributes all of the success of the Church of the Highlands to God and not his own leadership.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw, real discussions revolving around relationships, leadership, struggles, and church planting. All episodes are honest and unscripted conversations between Rizzo and the guests he brings on.

With the first series of UNSCRIPTED being so successful, ARC (Association of Related Churches) decided to launch a second season so they could meet with even more impactful leaders and pastors.

The web series helps to expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in their aims to spread the word of Jesus.

ARC provides the financial and training support that these new church planters need to not only survive but thrive.

More information on ARC (Association of Related Churches) can be found on its website, arcchurches.com .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored “Serve Your City.” Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About Pastor Chris Hodges

Chris Hodges, best known as the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, a life-giving church with multiple campuses across Alabama and Georgia. He also is passionate about launching and equipping other local churches through his co-founding of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and founding of GrowLeader, a coaching network that trains and equips pastors and churches globally. He is also Chancellor Highlands College, a ministry training school committed to launching students into full-time ministry careers. Chris is a devoted family man, happily married to Tammy and proud father of five children in Birmingham, Alabama.

