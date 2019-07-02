Breaking News
Home / Top News / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From NASDAQ

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From NASDAQ

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

DELAND, Fla., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (“ARC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARCW), today announced that it has notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) of its intent to withdraw its common stock, par value $0.0005 per share (the “Common Stock”), from listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.  On July 11, 2019, ten days after notice to NASDAQ, the Company intends to file with NASDAQ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), a Form 25 relating to the delisting of the Company’s Common Stock.  The delisting will become effective on July 22, 2019, the first business day following the lapse of ten days after the filing date of the Form 25.

As previously disclosed to the market, on April 18, 2019, the Company had received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ that for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s Common Stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on NASDAQ under NASDAQ’S listing rule 5550 (a)(2), requiring a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).  Absent remediation of the Minimum Bid Requirement within the 180-day grace period granted by NASDAQ, the Company’s Common Stock would be delisted from NASDAQ.

Company management and the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) carefully reviewed and assessed possible actions to remediate the deficiency in respect of meeting the Minimum Bid Requirement, including undertaking a reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock.  Following such assessments, the Board concluded that the significant expenditures that would likely be incurred in connection with such remediation of the Minimum Bid Requirement, when considered together with the tenuous uncertainty of the duration of any such reverse split benefits, would not be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders.  For such reasons, the Board has determined to voluntarily delist from NASDAQ.

The Company expects its Common Stock to continue to be quoted and traded on the OTC Markets Pink Open Market. The Company does not expect the delisting from NASDAQ and SEC deregistration transitions to adversely affect the Company’s business operations.

In addition to the NASDAQ delisting determination, the Board carefully reviewed the substantial costs, expenses and demands upon management related to the preparation and filing of the Company’s annual and other periodic reports and related SEC compliance obligations.  The Board concluded that all such resources could be better focused on improving business operations of the Company.  As a result of such assessments, the Board determined that simultaneously with the Form 25 filing, the Company also plans to file a Form 15 with the SEC to deregister the Company from its SEC periodic reporting requirements and related compliance obligations that will become effective ninety days after the date of filing.  The Company’s periodic reporting requirements will be suspended during such ninety-day period.

In reaching its determination in respect of the voluntary delisting from NASDAQ and initiating the SEC deregistration, the Company confidentially consulted with some of the Company’s largest shareholders who endorsed the proposed voluntary delisting and deregistration courses of action. 

Safe Harbor Statement & Risk Factors

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on ARC’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events.  These include, but are not limited to, statements, if any, regarding business plans, pro-forma statements, and financial projections, including ARC’s ability to expand its services and realize growth.  These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events, or results.  Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties, and the general effects of financial, economic, and regulatory conditions affecting our industries.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially.  ARC does not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  Potential risks of the voluntary NASDAQ delisting and SEC deregistration include such risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Without limiting the foregoing, the price of the Company’s Common Stock may be materially and adversely affected by the Company’s plans to delist from NASDAQ and deregister from the SEC.  Following the effectiveness of the NASDAQ delisting and SEC deregistration an active market for the Company’s Common Stock may no longer exist.  For further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect ARC’s business, financial condition and results of operations, readers are encouraged to review Item 1A. – Risk Factors and all other disclosures appearing in ARC’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, as well as other documents ARC files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. is a global advanced manufacturing provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers.  ARC provides a holistic set of precision manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through full run production.  These solutions include metal injection molding, metal stamping, plastic injection molding, injection molding, thixomolding, and rapid and conformal tooling.  Further, ARC utilizes technology to improve automation in manufacturing through robotics, software and process automation, and lean manufacturing to improve efficiency.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

PHONE: (303) 467-5236
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.