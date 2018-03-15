Arcadis completes its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 15 March 2018 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced that its current share buyback program was completed on 14 March 2018. Since the start of the share buyback program on 29 September 2017, a total of 1 million ordinary shares have been repurchased in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average price of € 18.65 per share, for a total consideration of € 18,649,578. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.

In the period from 12 March 2018 up to and including 14 March 2018 Arcadis has repurchased 25,887 of its own shares at an average price of €17.93. The consideration for the shares repurchased in this period was €0.46 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

