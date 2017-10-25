ARCADIS TRADING UPDATE Q3 2017

Gross revenues €766 million. Net revenues €585 million, organically +3%

EBITDA €50 million, +2%; Operating EBITA €45 million, +4%

Net working capital 19.8% (Q3 2016: 20.9%)

Free cash flow of +€41 million in Q3 leading to lower year-on-year net debt of €492 million

Backlog €2.0 billion, impacted by foreign exchange effects. Over the first nine months, backlog increased 1% organically

Capital markets day and strategy update on 21 November 2017 in London

KEY FIGURES

in € millions

Period ended 30 September THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change Gross revenues 766 797 -4% 2,414 2,475 -2% Net revenues 585 596 -2% 1,841 1,860 -1% Organic growth 3% 0% EBITDA 50 49 2% 149 157 -5% EBITA 40 39 4% 120 127 -5% Operating EBITA1) 45 43 4% 136 141 -4% Operating EBITA margin 7.7% 7.3% 7.4% 7.6% Free cash flow 41 40 12 -22 Net working capital % 19.8% 20.9% Net debt 492 554 Backlog net revenues (billions) 2.0 2.2

1) Excluding acquisition, restructuring and integration-related costs

Amsterdam, 25 October 2017 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, reports a 3% organic increase in net revenues for Q3 2017. The operating EBITA was €45 million, an increase of 4% versus Q3 2016.

CEO STATEMENT

Peter Oosterveer CEO Arcadis comments: “Organic net revenue growth in this quarter was positive for the first time in nine quarters. Our focus on clients and a positive business sentiment in the majority of our markets contributed to a net revenue increase in North America, Continental Europe, the UK and Australia. We also grew our earnings, in spite of a loss in Brazil, challenging conditions in the Middle East, and currency impacts. Furthermore, we are pleased to have received significant cash payments for milestone-based contracts in the Middle East.

The improving results, strong pipeline, and our focus on business priorities give me confidence that we will continue to make progress in the fourth quarter.

Global megatrends like urbanization, mobility, digital transformation and climate change offer many opportunities for Arcadis. In combination with the expertise and passion of our people I am convinced we can continue to grow and improve our performance in the years ahead. We will provide a strategy update during the capital markets day on November 21st 2017 in London”.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Revenues by segment

Net revenues increased organically by 3% in the third quarter, trending up from previous quarters. North America, Continental Europe, the UK, and Australia delivered organic growth. Net revenues declined in Latin America, Asia and CallisonRTKL.

Americas

(31% of net revenues)

in € millions

Period ended 30 September THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change Gross revenues 284 297 -4% 882 904 -2% Net revenues 181 190 -5% 576 581 -1% Organic growth -1% -3%

In North America revenues increased organically by 3% in the quarter and 2% year-to-date driven by the Environmental and Infrastructure businesses. Backlog grew and we see a strong pipeline of opportunities.

Latin America’s net revenues in the third quarter were in line with the first quarters in 2017, bringing year-to-date revenues 29% below last year. Additional restructuring measures were taken in Brazil to further reduce costs. Backlog dropped especially due to a contract cancellation.





Europe & Middle East

(45% of net revenues)

in € millions

Period ended 30 September THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change Gross revenues 312 320 -3% 997 1,045 -5% Net revenues 264 257 3% 830 838 -1% Organic growth 8% 3%

In Continental Europe net revenues increased organically by 9% in the quarter and 6% year-to date to which all countries contributed. Revenue growth was mainly driven by Buildings, and increasingly also in Environment and Water. Strong market conditions in the private sector supported a good order intake. The infrastructure business in the Czech Republic was divested.

The United Kingdom delivered 9% organic net revenue growth in the quarter and 6% year-to-date. Especially Infrastructure, Water, and Buildings contributed to the growth. Backlog further improved after winning a number of strategic pursuits.

Net revenues in the Middle East were organically flat for the quarter and declined year-to-date by 9%. Backlog came down due to selective bidding and lower demand.

Asia Pacific

(14% of net revenues)

in € millions

Period ended 30 September THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change Gross revenues 92 98 -6% 288 281 3% Net revenues 87 88 -2% 258 254 2% Organic growth 1% 0%

Net revenues in Asia declined organically by 2% in the quarter and 4% year-to-date. Singapore generated lower revenues due to a slower buildings market and from exiting low margin services. Revenues in China were higher. A small associate company in Brunei was divested. The backlog in Asia is flat.

In Australia organic net revenue grew 9% in the quarter and 8% year-to-date, as a result of delivering key infrastructure, buildings and environmental projects across major urban areas. Order backlog increased significantly, while the pipeline is strong.

CallisonRTKL

(10% of net revenues)

in € millions

Period ended 30 September THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change Gross revenues 79 81 -4% 247 245 1% Net revenues 53 61 -13% 177 187 -5% Organic growth -8% -4%

Net revenues declined organically by 8% in the quarter and 4% year-to-date, mainly due to lower activity levels in US commercial real estate. Despite an almost stable backlog in the third quarter, year-to-date backlog is down 9%.





CASH FLOW, WORKING CAPITAL AND BALANCE SHEET

At the end of September, net working capital as a percentage of gross revenues was 19.8% (Q3 2016: 20.9%). Days sales outstanding decreased with 5 days to 96 days (Q3 2016: 101 days). Free cash flow in the third quarter was €41 million (Q3 2016: €40 million), while year-to-date free cash flow was €12 million (2016: -€22 million) reflecting lower working capital. Net debt at the end of September was €492 million (September 2016: €554 million).

Arcadis will invest up to €20 million over the next 6 to 9 months to optimize value creation of the non-core clean energy assets in Brazil ahead of a future divestment.

Backlog

Backlog at the end of September 2017 was €2.0 billion, negatively impacted by foreign exchange effects (-9% year-to-date) and a significant contract cancellation in Brazil. Over the first nine months, backlog increased 1% organically.

Backlog grew especially in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Asia and Australia, while Latin America, the Middle East and CallisonRTKL saw a declining backlog.

outlook 2017

In general, positive business sentiment in most regions

Increased infrastructure spending in many countries

Uncertainty around Brazil and the Middle East remains

Strong pipeline and cost reductions supporting profitable growth

Leadership priorities 2017

Focusing on clients, leading to growth in backlog and revenues

Reducing costs by simplifying organization structure, strengthening project management and expanding Global Excellence Centers

Reducing working capital

Driving innovation through digitalization

Finalizing the strategy update and progressing the strategic review of CallisonRTKL



Financial Calendar 2017

21 November 201 7 Capital Markets Day, including strategy update

15 February 2018 Publication Full year results 2017

