Breaking News
Home / Top News / Arcellx Announces First Patient Treated with T Cell Therapy Utilizing the Company’s Novel Binding Domain

Arcellx Announces First Patient Treated with T Cell Therapy Utilizing the Company’s Novel Binding Domain

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

– Phase 1 trial is designed to validate novel binding domain; first step in evaluating Arcellx T cell therapy platform in the clinic –

– Future trials will use Arcellx platform to direct T cell activity and target multiple tumor antigens –

– Therapy granted Fast Track Designation for treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma –

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcellx today announced that the first patient has been dosed with its engineered T cell therapy utilizing a novel deimmunized synthetic binding domain in the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. This first-in-human Phase 1 trial is the first in a series of clinical trials planned for efficient, stepwise development of the Arcellx ARC-T + sparX cell therapy platform, with BCMA as an initial target.

“Validating this novel binding domain facilitates subsequent ARC-T + sparX trials in the investigation of titratable T cell activity and redirection to multiple tumor antigens,” said Angela Shen, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer at Arcellx.

“We believe our novel binding domain serves as the foundation for a new class of therapeutics,” stated David Hilbert, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Arcellx. “The ARC-T + sparX platform potentially offers multiple advantages over existing cell therapies that could enable much broader access for patients being treated in academic medical centers as well as community practices.”

The FDA has granted the Arcellx ddBCMA cell therapy Fast Track Designation for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and that demonstrate, through clinical or preclinical data, the potential to fill an unmet medical need.

About the Arcellx ddBCMA T Cell Therapy Phase 1 Trial

The open label Phase 1 trial is evaluating an engineered T cell therapy that uses the company’s novel synthetic binding domain in the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. In the trial, a patient’s T cells are engineered to express a receptor targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on the tumor cell surface using the novel binding domain. The binding domain, which is a deimmunized synthetic protein, is a key component of the Arcellx ARC-T + sparX cell therapy platform. The Arcellx ddBCMA cell therapy has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additional information about the trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04155749.

About ARC-T + sparX Technology

Arcellx has developed a novel proprietary platform in which ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex T cells) are controlled by the administration of a tumor-targeting protein called a sparX (Soluble Protein Antigen-Receptor X-linker). A library of sparX proteins that recognizes different cell surface antigens are functional as monovalent, bivalent, or bispecific constructs, and could potentially be administered simultaneously or sequentially to address the inherent heterogeneity of diseases such as cancer. The ARC-T cells can be readily silenced, activated and reprogrammed by sparX, allowing dose control to minimize toxicities and multiple antigen targeting to improve efficacy and address relapse. The ARC-T + sparX therapeutic platform is designed to potentially provide enhanced efficacy, safety, patient accessibility and efficiency of manufacturing relative to existing cell therapies.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing patients with superior immune cell therapies through scientific innovation and accelerated development of next-generation technology. Arcellx initially is developing the ARC-T cell therapies for cancer indications, and in the future, broader indications, including autoimmune disease. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

Contact:
Zara Lockshin (media), Solebury Trout
O: +1 646-378-2960
M: +1 330-417-6250
Email: [email protected]

Alan Lada (investors), Solebury Trout
O: +1 646-378-2927
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.