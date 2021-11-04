Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arcellx to Present New Clinical Data from its CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Arcellx to Present New Clinical Data from its CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 37 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcellx, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the presentation of new Phase 1 clinical trial data of its CART-ddBCMA for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition will include results on additional patients and follow-up data.

Presentation of New CART-ddBCMA Data:
Session Name: 704 Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster III
Title: Phase 1 Study of CART-ddBCMA, a CAR-T Therapy Utilizing a Novel Synthetic Binding Domain for the Treatment of Subjects with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Time: 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. ET
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5
Presenter: Matthew J. Frigault, M.D., Assistant Director of the Cellular Therapy Service at Mass General Cancer Center and Instructor at Harvard Medical School

About CART-ddBCMA
CART-ddBCMA is Arcellx’s BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing the company’s novel BCMA-targeting binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma that is currently in a Phase 1 study. Arcellx’s proprietary binding domains are novel synthetic proteins engineered for reduced immunogenicity and designed to bind specific therapeutic targets. CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04155749.

About Arcellx, Inc.
Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. By advancing its novel proprietary platform through the clinic, Arcellx is focused on delivering superior cell therapies to patients through the care of academic and community practices worldwide. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

Investor Contact:                                                
Myesha Lacy
Arcellx, Inc.
510-418-2412
mlacy@arcellx.com

Media Contact:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646-378-2960
zlockshin@soleburytrout.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.