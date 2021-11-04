Arcellx to Present New Clinical Data from its CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcellx, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the presentation of new Phase 1 clinical trial data of its CART-ddBCMA for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition will include results on additional patients and follow-up data.

Presentation of New CART-ddBCMA Data:

Session Name: 704 Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster III

Title: Phase 1 Study of CART-ddBCMA, a CAR-T Therapy Utilizing a Novel Synthetic Binding Domain for the Treatment of Subjects with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Matthew J. Frigault, M.D., Assistant Director of the Cellular Therapy Service at Mass General Cancer Center and Instructor at Harvard Medical School

About CART-ddBCMA

CART-ddBCMA is Arcellx’s BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing the company’s novel BCMA-targeting binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma that is currently in a Phase 1 study. Arcellx’s proprietary binding domains are novel synthetic proteins engineered for reduced immunogenicity and designed to bind specific therapeutic targets. CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04155749.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. By advancing its novel proprietary platform through the clinic, Arcellx is focused on delivering superior cell therapies to patients through the care of academic and community practices worldwide. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.

