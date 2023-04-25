SAWC Spring 2023 represents first clinical conference opportunity to introduce newly effective dedicated AC5 HCPCS reimbursement code

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting its AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”) Spring 2023, which takes place at National Harbor, MD from April 26-30, 2023.

SAWC Spring 2023 represents the first clinical conference opportunity for Arch to present AC5 since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) established a new AC5-dedicated Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) code, “A2020”, effective April 1, 2023.

Arch will introduce clinicians to its product theme, “Experience the Difference,” which highlights AC5’s technology, application, wound coverage, and efficacy in wounds for which AC5 is indicated. A pre-conference announcement was sent to surgeons and other clinicians inviting them to visit Arch at SAWC to learn more about both the product and A2020.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics said, “For the first time, Arch can present both AC5 and the new A2020 reimbursement code in the same conference setting to a clinical audience.”

In addition, two case studies demonstrating the clinical efficacy of AC5 in challenging wound scenarios will be delivered as poster presentations during the conference. One of the two case studies was previously awarded the highest score in a case series/study category at SAWC 2022 Fall and invited to be presented again.

Dr. Norchi added, “Surgeons continue to provide valuable insights, including that AC5 conforms to a wound’s peaks and valleys prior to automatically self- assembling. It provides a unique and effective approach to treat and manage challenging wounds. When considering the clinical and financial burden of non-healing or slow to heal wounds, we believe that AC5 may play an important role in improving outcomes and lowering overall costs for the healthcare system.”

Registration for SAWC Spring 2023 can be found at the following link: https://www.sawcspring.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Located in Framingham, Massachusetts, Arch is a biotechnology company with a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant), and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing wound care and biosurgical products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of improving healing outcomes for patients. Arch has received regulatory clearance to market AC5® Advanced Wound System in the United States and AC5® Topical Hemostat in Europe. Arch’s development stage product pipeline includes AC5-GTM for endoscopic resection of gastrointestinal tumors, AC5-V® for hemostasis during vascular surgery, and AC5® Surgical Hemostat for general surgical hemostasis, among others.1,2

For more information, please visit archtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

__________________________

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ARTH Investor Relations

Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)

Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Michael Abrams

Chief Financial Officer

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: 617-680-7841

Email: mabrams@archtherapeutics.com

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com