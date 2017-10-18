Archer Limited : Announcement of third quarter 2017 trading update release date and conference call information

Breaking News
Hamilton, Bermuda (October 18, 2017)

Archer Limited’s third quarter 2017 trading update is scheduled to be released on Tuesday October 31, 2017.

In connection with the trading update release, a conference call will be held at 14:00 Oslo time (8:00 Houston time/ 13:00 London time) on Tuesday October 31, 2017.

To listen to the conference call, the following options are available:

A. Webcast

To register for the webcast please go to https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/quih4rhp

 B. Conference call

To access the call, which is open to the public, please contact the conference call operator at the participant telephone numbers listed below. Please call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and ask for the “Archer Third Quarter 2017 Trading Update Conference Call.”

Participant Telephone Numbers:                                    

  Local – Oslo, Norway: +472316 2787
  Local – New York, United States of America: +1646 254 3365
  Local – London, United Kingdom: +44(0)20 7136 2051
  Confirmation Code:  2866199

The operator will ask for your name, company and the confirmation code.

Following the presentation there will be a Q&A session. Information on “how to ask questions” will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Playback Option:

If you are unable to participate in the conference call on the day, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://archerwell.com/investor-relations/webcast/ or to listen to a playback by dialing:

  Local – London, United Kingdom:  +44 (0) 207 984 7568
  Local – New York, United States of America:  +1 719-457-0820
  Local – Oslo, Norway:  +47 23 50 00 77
  Replay Passcode:  2866199#  

Participant list information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

