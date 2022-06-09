Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Archipelago and Advisen Release Annual Property Risk Management Report

Archipelago and Advisen Release Annual Property Risk Management Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Second annual risk management survey finds commercial property owners desire more influence in the underwriting process from insurers; more transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects and transforms property risk data for large commercial property owners to deliver optimal insurance outcomes, and Advisen, Ltd., a Zywave company, the foremost provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market, today released their second annual Property Risk Management Report, surveying insurance buyers and risk professionals about their experience buying insurance for large commercial portfolios.

Key findings from the survey demonstrate broad interest in greater influence over the insurance placement process, with a desire for more transparency in underwriting and pricing of premiums. Statistical highlights from the annual report include:

  • 66% of those surveyed want more transparency into property insurance underwriting and pricing.
  • 73% do not feel they receive comprehensive and actionable feedback from their insurance partners.
  • Only 19% understand how insurers use their statement of values (SOV) data.
  • 77% said managing and maintaining SOV data is complicated.

“Risk Managers are ambivalent about the fundamental value proposition of their insurance programs and it’s more than simple dissatisfaction with pricing and terms,” said Hemant Shah, CEO and co-founder of Archipelago. “We’ve seen that trend drive many large buyers of insurance, with sizable balance sheets, to re-evaluate their risk and insurance strategies entirely. They’re now investing in their own mitigation and resilience, choosing to retain more risk, and exploring alternative risk transfer strategies.”

The survey was conducted during the first quarter of 2022 and was distributed to risk managers, insurance buyers and other risk professionals. In total, the survey received 209 responses. The data presented in the report focuses on responses from 187 risk managers who reported having a property portfolio greater than $100 million in total insured value (TIV).

“The survey results highlight a broader opportunity to shift our industry closer towards specific risk identification and mitigation services that will complement the risk transfer product,” said Sean Ringsted, Chief Digital Business Officer and Chief Risk Officer at Chubb. “Top-tier Risk Managers are looking for solutions that deliver more than just the coverage and claim payment after a loss has occurred, but actionable insights about their risks and the opportunities to manage them more effectively.”

You can review and download the full report here.

About Archipelago

Archipelago is an AI technology and data analytics company that is transforming how commercial property risks are understood and managed by their owners, operators, and risk managers, as well as how brokers and insurers more efficiently connect to high-quality data to deliver innovative services and coverage solutions to their customers. Learn more at OnArchipelago.com.

Media Contact:
Ben Carter
bencarter@broadsheetcomms.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.