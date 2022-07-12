Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Archipelago Announces Integration of Loss History in Second Major Product Update of 2022

Archipelago Announces Integration of Loss History in Second Major Product Update of 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

The platform now integrates customers’ location-level loss histories with the Smarter SOV™ to provide a more comprehensive view of their insured property

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced the ability for customers to integrate their loss history data with their property exposures on the Archipelago platform.

Archipelago is already transforming how large property owners manage, analyze, validate, and securely share their property exposure data with their broker and insurance partners across the market. Over $7 trillion of total insured values of commercial property are already on Archipelago’s SaaS platform that digitizes disconnected spreadsheets and documents into a Smarter SOV™. By linking historical loss experiences to uniquely identified properties, and doing so over time, Archipelago’s customers can now obtain a more comprehensive understanding of historical trends and key drivers of risk. Additionally, users can share this data-driven experience and its relevance more effectively with their insurance partners.

“Having a detailed loss history that is readily available on platform lets us share our full narrative and build trust and transparency with stakeholders,” said Deborah Ravetti, Risk Manager at Shorenstein, a real estate investment company with $8 billion in assets. “The details do more than just quantify the loss, they put it into context. Losses can come from a variety of incidents and if we fix the root cause, it allows us to communicate and demonstrate our loss prevention/mitigation measures and overall proactive risk management program. It impacts our outcomes as well as accomplishing our goal of transparency and moving towards a more sustainable model.”

Included with this product update are additional enhancements to user access and security controls. Customers can now provide access to insurers by domain or on an individual basis via email address. Property risk data is sensitive information, and Archipelago gives its customers and their broker-partners the confidence to securely manage and share access to this data with their insurance markets.

“Empowering our customers with the ability to integrate their loss experiences to their exposures, identified uniquely to individual properties and trended over time, empowers them to better understand their drivers of risk, shape their risk management strategies, and more proactively communicate these experiences to their insurers,” said Hemant Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Archipelago.

About Archipelago
Archipelago is an AI technology and data analytics company transforming how commercial property risks are understood and managed by owners, operators, and risk managers. The high-quality data generated through Archipelago’s platform can be shared securely with stakeholders to deliver innovative services and solutions to their customers. Learn more at OnArchipelago.com.

Media Contact:
Ben Carter
Broadsheet Communications for Archipelago
bencarter@broadsheetcomms.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.