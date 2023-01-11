The Coeur d’Alene-Based Residential Developer and Hayden, Idaho-Based Home Builder Have Announced a Combined Offering Moving Forward

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Architerra and Selkirk Construction have announced they will be strategically combining in 2023 to strengthen both organizations and provide more options to home buyers. By combining Selkirk’s expertise in the custom on-your-lot home building and Architerra’s regional reach as a leading developer of thoughtfully planned neighborhoods, home buyers will have expanded options to build the home of their dreams in Architerra’s communities or on their own land.

Building and buying a home is a deeply personal journey and a one-size-fits-all approach leaves buyers desiring more. This partnership expands what’s possible for home buyers by adding flexibility for buyers to get a home that fits their unique preferences and meets the needs of their family and lifestyle. Home buyers will now have the flexibility to select from a wide array of professionally designed plans and customize their floor plans with popular structural options. From there, homebuyers can further personalize their home by selecting from premium products and stylish finishes that match their unique lifestyle and budget.

“Selkirk’s focus on providing the best home-buying experience and exceptional homes deeply aligns with Architerra’s belief that homes are the center of our lives; Where Life Happens,” says Lisa Briner, CFO of Architerra. “We are excited to combine the two companies’ expertise to continue bringing elevated homes and neighborhoods to the Inland Northwest.”

“We are very excited about the opportunity to recognize and satisfy this much-needed sector of the market. We see this as a tremendous opportunity for home buyers moving forward. Traditionally, there are two options when building a home: A full custom experience, or a limited production experience with few choices. Although both experiences have their place, we know home buyers desire more. Together, we can now offer home buyers an experience and a level of personalization that makes their home building journey engaging and enjoyable whether building on their own land or in one of our highly sought-after communities,” says Tyler Haug, Founder & CEO of Selkirk Construction.

Ready to build a home that fits your lifestyle? Now is the time! For more information on home building and buying opportunities, please reach out: 208-216-1701 or salesteam@myarchiterra.com

What Does This Mean for Selkirk Construction & Architerra?

Selkirk and Architerra have already been collaborating on several other projects, including the Parkllyn Estates. This and all existing projects and agreements under both companies will continue as previously planned with expanded resource pools as the two companies combine. Selkirk is moving from their current office location to the new combined office located at 1859 N Lakewood Dr Suite 200, Coeur d’Alene. The two companies will now offer home buyers a diverse array of home-building and buying options that will fill a much-needed gap in our regional market.

