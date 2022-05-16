Arcimoto Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

EUGENE, Ore., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Company Highlights

In Q1, sold 24 new customer vehicles while shifting manufacturing operations from the AMP to the RAMP.

Launched operations at RAMP, a 250,000 square foot scale manufacturing facility designed for mass production of the Company’s EVs. At full capacity, the RAMP is expected to have a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. A grand opening event was held on-site on February 22, 2022.

was held on-site on February 22, 2022. Unveiled the Mean Lean Machine ( MLM ), a radically new high-performance e-bike designed with Arcimoto’s patented three-wheeled tilting technology, currently available for preorder.

), a radically new high-performance e-bike designed with Arcimoto’s patented three-wheeled tilting technology, currently available for preorder. Demonstrated the Faction D1 , a next-generation driverless delivery vehicle with the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of last-mile logistics for delivery and rideshare.

, a next-generation driverless delivery vehicle with the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of last-mile logistics for delivery and rideshare. Initiated new rental partner programs in Marco Island, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday Harbor, Washington.

Joined SoCal Tech Bridge’s Project Vesta , a multi-company, multi-platform approach to fighting fires powered by AI, 5G, and ultra-efficient vehicles.

, a multi-company, multi-platform approach to fighting fires powered by AI, 5G, and ultra-efficient vehicles. Partnered with the University of Central Florida on the Future Cities Initiative to develop new transportation solutions for cities and urban environments.

to develop new transportation solutions for cities and urban environments. Entered into a pilot test program with Virginia Clean Cities to further the state’s vision for sustainable transportation.

to further the state’s vision for sustainable transportation. Launched a partner pilot program with Directed Technologies to introduce FUVs and Deliverators to the Australian market with potential use-cases in tourism, delivery, and emergency services.

to introduce FUVs and Deliverators to the Australian market with potential use-cases in tourism, delivery, and emergency services. Appointed Dwayne Lum as Chief Product Officer and Lynn Yeager as Chief Experience Officer, bringing invaluable experience in scaling production and growing market adoption.

Dwayne Lum as Chief Product Officer and Lynn Yeager as Chief Experience Officer, bringing invaluable experience in scaling production and growing market adoption. Welcomed favorable new legislation in several states. Alabama bill HB 37 , Utah bill HB391 , and New York bill A7192A/S6335 bring those states in line with other states that do not require a motorcycle license to operate an autocycle such as those built by Arcimoto. Maryland passed Clean Cars Act of 2022 , renewing EV tax credits and allowing three-wheeled autocycles to be operated without a motorcycle license.

Raised an additional $4.5 million via a long-term convertible note with Ducera Investments LLC dated April 25, 2022.

Announced Deliverator pilot program with JOCO for last-mile delivery in Manhattan, New York.

Management Commentary

“If I were to summarize the current state of Arcimoto today in one word, it would be ‘acceleration’,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “On every front critical to the company’s growth and achievement of its mission, we are stepping up the pace. This includes the opening of our new production facility, the RAMP, the onboarding of key team members to drive the growth of critical parts of the business, major strides forward on the development of next-generation products, the opening of new market territories, expansion of our rental model to drive customer awareness and adoption, and engagement of fleet partners and relationships to drive the commercial side of the business. I am incredibly excited about the road ahead.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 53% to $650 thousand as compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company incurred a net loss of approximately $12.9 million or ($0.34) per share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss of $4.7 million or ($0.13) per share, for the same prior-year period.

The Company had $57.3 million in total assets, $5.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $11.5 million in total liabilities as of March 31, 2022.

In Other News

Arcimoto has retained Ducera Partners LLC, a leading investment banking advisory practice, to raise capital and explore finance opportunities for Arcimoto. Ducera Partners is focused on providing trusted, independent advice and innovative solutions to decision-makers in complex and transformative corporate finance transactions. For more information about Ducera Partners, please visit www.ducerapartners.com .

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

