The forward thinking efforts led by Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Jared Patterson have changed the legislation, that will now allow legal registration of Arcimoto’s three-wheeled electric vehicles in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, ultra-efficient small footprint electric vehicles for moving people and things, today recognizes the exceptional efforts of Texas state legislators, Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Jared Patterson, for their pivotal role in the revision of SB 1115. The updated legislation redefines the autocycle parameters in Texas. This revision allows for registration of Arcimoto’s USA-manufactured three-wheeled electric vehicles throughout the state.

“Senator Hancock shares the same dedication to innovation, and through his tremendous efforts he has opened the door for new revolutionary transportation options for Texas residents,” said Arcimoto CEO Chris Dawson. “We applaud Senator Hancock and his team’s unwavering commitment to progress, his commitment to residents of Texas, and his contribution to the larger goal of building a more sustainable future for all.”

“Enabling the availability and accessibility of this cutting-edge electric vehicle in Texas, ensuring that residents can benefit from its numerous advantages, was led by Senator Hancock and his commendable team. They have played a crucial role progressing state legislation, ushering in the future of sustainable transportation,” said Joel Sheltron, Founder and CEO of the The Autocycle Alliance, which advises lawmakers on statutory and regulatory issues for autocycles.

Arcimoto is committed to revolutionizing efficient transportation by right-sizing vehicles for a sustainable future. The company’s lineup of unique and efficient vehicles will improve Texas roads, by reducing carbon emissions and transforming the way people travel and work within the state. Arcimoto has a variety of transportation solutions including the FUV , a tandem consumer vehicle, the all-new MUV , built for a wide range of commercial utility uses, the Rapid Responder , providing emergency response functionality, and the Deliverator Sedan for last-mile delivery.

Arcimoto’s vehicle sales are changing the way we move people and things across the nation. The company is proud to be able to offer vehicle solutions that redefine and rightsize mobility and utility for work and play, in 19 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Washington.

Arcimoto is working towards strategic partnerships that will allow the company to fulfill orders in Texas.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving and local delivery, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

