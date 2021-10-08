Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arcimoto to Host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12

Arcimoto to Host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Arcimoto San Diego Rental

Arcimoto to host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12.

Arcimoto to host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12.

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, will host a stakeholder webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2:00 p.m. PDT.

On the webcast, Arcimoto leadership will discuss the company’s progress on its mission to catalyze the shift to sustainable transportation, the upcoming Ride of the Arconauts, and provide a corporate update including vehicle production numbers for the third quarter.

To view the webcast, use the links below:

Third Quarter 2021 Stakeholder Webcast
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IUr8PZ9CSzqbxejSKrE7MA

Please login to the webcast at least 15 seconds before the start to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 or more days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

For the latest company updates, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webinar replays, and more can be found at http://arcimoto.com/ir

About Arcimoto, Inc.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV®, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. The upcoming Cameo™ is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Public Relations Contact:
Megan Kathman
(651) 785-3212
pr@arcimoto.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@arcimoto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff2063f-5e05-4a27-972e-e96ae37b2dc5

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.