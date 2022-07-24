Arcimoto Unveils the 4th Generation Prototype of the Mean Lean Machine E-Trike

Torque Vectoring software upgrade revealed to be entering beta at community event

EUGENE, Ore., July 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, unveiled the 4th Generation Prototype of the Mean Lean Machine, an all-electric tilting E-trike, at a team event Friday afternoon. Arcimoto also demonstrated the beta version of their upcoming Torque Vectoring software upgrade. A full recap of the day’s events can be found in our latest Weekend Stakeholder Update . The prototype, which represents the ‘Cybertrike Edition’ of the Mean Lean Machine product family, will be on display through the weekend at the Riverfront Fan Festival for the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

According to remarks made at the unveiling, the new iteration of the Mean Lean Machine features major improvements in the suspension, the first packaging study of Arcimoto’s MicroFutureDrive, and carbon-fiber wheels. Arcimoto intends to build copies of this prototype iteration for on-road marketing and testing purposes.

“The MLM team has really outdone themselves with this Cybertrike Edition prototype,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “The team has continued to refine the ride experience, dial in the industrial design of the chassis, as well as provision for best-in-class carrying capacity, and it will provide us with invaluable testing and marketing data as we push towards the release of the first Mean Lean Machines later this year. I remain confident that this product will be in a field of its own, while also opening up the bicycle class to a much wider audience.”

During the event, Frohnmayer offered further insight into the three tier product strategy for the MLM family. The base model ‘Sidewinder’, mid-line ‘Cybertrike’ and high end true ‘Mean Lean Machine’ will offer customers a range of capabilities at key e-bike market price points. More information and a preorder form can be found at http://arcimoto.com/mlm .

Also announced and demonstrated at the event was the beta version of Arcimoto’s Torque Vectoring software. Developed with Stafl Systems, the Torque Vectoring software upgrade is intended to improve traction and make steering at low speeds much easier. Arcimoto aims to roll the software upgrade out to existing customers before the end of the year.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

