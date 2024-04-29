Recognition reflects how Arctic Wolf’s native platform and international investments are delivering world-class security outcomes against an evolving threat landscape

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced it is positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49006922). We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition validates how the company’s single, open platform delivers effective, comprehensive, and reliable security outcomes for customers around the globe.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provides exceptional visibility and threat protection to thousands of customers worldwide via the Arctic Wolf Platform, which ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than five trillion security events per week. With its open-XDR architecture and a common data model built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), the Arctic Wolf Platform leverages advanced AI-algorithms to deliver game-changing noise reduction that turns thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket for customers each day.

The assessment evaluated 19 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) vendors with a minimum of $60 million in annual revenue using a rigorous scoring methodology that examined product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and each vendor’s current and future market success factors.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “Taking a vendor and technology-neutral approach, Arctic Wolf’s customers have the flexibility to swap out tools and technologies (and therefore vendors), as well, preventing vendor lock-in without sacrificing their security efficacy.” Additionally, the IDC MarketScape highlights how “Arctic Wolf recognizes that their customers struggle with the evolving security demands of their organizations and the growth of their vulnerable attack surfaces” and that the company “designs a custom security journey for every customer to streamline the process of proactively mitigating risk and minimizing attack surface exposure.”

“We believe our position as a worldwide MDR Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a reflection of the power of the unified platform we’ve built, and our proven ability to deliver the security outcomes our customers desire.” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “In a threat landscape where threat actors are able to use AI to launch sophisticated attacks at an incredible scale, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is the ideal solution for organizations looking for holistic protection that defends at the speed of data.”

Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services is the latest piece of market validation for Arctic Wolf’s security operations vision, and its leadership placement in this global assessment reflects the significant international investments the company has made in recent years, the most recent highlights of which include:

Expanding the availability of its industry-innovating $1 Million Security Operations Warranty to customers in Europe and the ANZ region

Launching Arctic Wolf Incident Response and the award-winning Arctic Wolf Incident Response JumpStart Retainer in EMEA and ANZ

Scaling to five global security operations centers (SOCs) and six international data centers to provide customers with optionality in how their data is stored and accessed

In the last twelve months, Arctic Wolf has also been recognized as part of the CNBC Disruptor 50, the Forbes Cloud 100, the Fortune Cyber 60, and received a Customers’ Choice distinction in the Managed Detection Response market from Gartner® Peer Insights.

To download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services 2024 Vendor Assessment, visit arcticwolf.com.

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than five trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

