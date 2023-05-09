Cybersecurity leader recognized for security operations innovation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced that it was named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the second year in a row. The list identifies fast-growing, innovative start-ups and Arctic Wolf is being recognized as a category creator in the Security Operations market and for its role in creating the revolutionary Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. By leveraging AI and machine learning to bring security operations to organizations of virtually any size in a fast, efficient, and scalable way, Arctic Wolf has become a leading choice for organizations looking to end their cyber risk.

With the number of cyberattacks continuing to rise, global companies are struggling to keep up with the evolving threat landscape due to a lack of qualified cybersecurity talent, ongoing economic uncertainty, and a lack of unifying security platform that can help their internal teams manage the barrage of alerts produced by their disparate security tools. With the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, which now ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week, Arctic Wolf is helping organizations tackle digital threats through an operations-first approach which makes it fast and easy to enable 24×7 security operations for a fraction of the cost of other legacy alternatives.

“For years, organizations have been looking for a cost-effective way to unify their security tools and implement a holistic approach to security operations so that they can achieve the security outcomes needed to combat advanced cyber threats,” said Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president and chief executive officer. “The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is quickly becoming the platform of record for organizations looking to achieve their cybersecurity goals, and for Arctic Wolf to be one of the select few companies to be named, for a second year in a row, to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list is another proof point that we are making some big waves in the industry.”

As a leading technology company helping to define the security operations market, Arctic Wolf continues to deliver new and disruptive capabilities that advance its offering of a comprehensive range of technology and services designed to further the company’s mission to end cyber risk. Our most recent announcements revealed significant advancements in being able to offer organizations solutions that advance their business resiliency and cyber insurability.

Specifically, Arctic Wolf has recently introduced the Arctic Wolf Incident Response (IR) JumpStart Retainer, a revolutionary subscription-based IR retainer with a one-hour service-level agreement (SLA), launched Arctic Wolf OEM Solutions to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to embed Arctic Wolf’s advanced security operations technology into their own solutions, and unveiled the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal, a comprehensive suite of tools purpose-built for the insurance community to help their clients improve their cyber insurability.

Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the second consecutive is the latest in a long line of recent accolades for Arctic Wolf’s innovation and industry leadership. In the last year, the company has also been recognized as part CNBC’s Top Startups for the Enterprise, the Forbes Cloud 100, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Medium Workplaces, further underscoring the company’s place not just as an emerging force in cybersecurity industry, but across the technology sector as a whole.

For the 2023 selection process, all the submissions went through a comprehensive evaluation process, including quantitative and qualitative criteria. This year, quantitative metrics included workforce size and diversity, scalability and sales and user growth. CNBC’s Disruptor 50 Advisory Council, comprised of leaders in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, provided input for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff provided qualitative assessments of all nominated companies.

