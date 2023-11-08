Global demand for AI-powered security operations driving durable growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced it placed 168 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Arctic Wolf has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, with the company’s sustained and durable growth being driven by continued global demand for the cloud-based and AI-powered Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud and the cybersecurity outcomes it enables across the entire security operations framework. Currently, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud processes over 4.5 trillion security events per week and protects over 4,600 customers that range from large enterprises to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) against advanced cyber threats.

“Our position as a global leader in security operations is a direct reflection of the scalability and power of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, and the trust that our customers have in our holistic approach to security,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five years in a row demonstrates how our platform-first approach to security operations is resonating within the marketplace and we will continue to leverage our expertise in AI and machine learning to deliver groundbreaking capabilities that will help us on our mission to end cyber risk for organizations of all sizes.”

Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ further underscores Arctic Wolf’s reputation as a leading innovator in not only the field of cybersecurity, but the technology sector as a whole. In the last year, the company has also been recognized as part of the CNBC Disruptor 50, the Forbes Cloud 100, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Large Workplaces in Technology.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 4.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

