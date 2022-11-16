Global demand for cloud-based security operations driving revenue growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced it ranked 161 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Arctic Wolf has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, driven by global demand for the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud and the cybersecurity outcomes it enables across the security operations framework. Currently, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud processes over 2.6 trillion security events per week and protects over 3,600 customers that range from large enterprises to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) against advanced cyber threats.

“The durable growth that Arctic Wolf has been able to sustain across global markets and industry verticals we believe is a testament to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud’s ability to unify dispersed security tools and help enable organizations achieve effective security outcomes,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. “We are honored to yet again be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and believe this win further validates Arctic Wolf and our mission to end cyber risk.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. The Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

For more information about the Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Press Contact

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969