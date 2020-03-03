Breaking News
Home / Top News / Arcutis Announces Data from the Phase 2b Study of Topical Roflumilast Cream in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis Selected for Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Arcutis Announces Data from the Phase 2b Study of Topical Roflumilast Cream in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis Selected for Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, will showcase data on its investigational program studying topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis at the 2020 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, on March 20-24, 2020.

 “We are delighted to participate in the scientific exchange at this year’s AAD meeting,” said Howard Welgus, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Arcutis.  “Patients and dermatologists need new and better topical treatment options that provide improved efficacy, safety and tolerability for patients with plaque psoriasis. We look forward to sharing data that demonstrate how topical roflumilast cream could, if approved, provide a once daily treatment option that effectively addresses the current challenges of treating plaque psoriasis with topical therapies.”

Title: ARQ-151, Roflumilast Cream, Significantly Improves Chronic Plaque Psoriasis in Phase 2b Study
Session: S027 – Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials
Presenter: Dr. Linda Stein Gold, Director of Dermatology Clinical Research and Division Head of Dermatology at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan
Date: Saturday, March 21, 9:00 – 9:10 a.m. MT
Location: Bellco Theatre 2

In addition, results from the Phase 1/2a study of topical roflumilast cream in chronic plaque psoriasis have been accepted for an e-poster presentation.

Title: ARQ-151, Roflumilast Cream, Improved Psoriasis in Phase 2a Study
Abstract/poster number: 15309
Date: ePosters will be presented Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT

About Topical Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151)
Topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) is a topical cream formulation containing roflumilast, a PDE4 inhibitor, that Arcutis is developing to treat plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. PDE4 is an intracellular enzyme that regulates pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokine production and cell proliferation. Roflumilast was approved by the FDA for systemic treatment to reduce risk of exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2011, and has shown greater potency based on IC50 values (a non-clinical measure of a drug’s potency) than other PDE4 inhibitors.

About Arcutis – Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources.  Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contact:
John W. Smither
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
805-418-5006, Ext. 740

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.