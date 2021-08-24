Ardent Creative Team Wins Gold and Platinum at Hermes Creative Awards

The team took home awards in the digital publication and website categories.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creativity is the core component of learning, and Ardent’s outstanding creative team proves it day in and day out. Ardent Learning Inc., a leading full-service learning and development company, was proud to accept two awards from Hermes Creative Awards – an annual competition for creative teams – for excellence in marketing communications.

Ardent brought home a Platinum Hermes in the digital publication category for the eBook campaign “Level Up Your eLearning” and a Gold Hermes in the website category for a client’s Product Presentation Center. Submitted projects were judged on creativity and content by independent judges through a sponsorship with the Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals (AMCP), the organization that sponsors and administers the Hermes Creative Awards.

“We’re proud of our creative team, who provide this type of thoughtful, engaging design to all our clients. These awards represent a fraction of the award-winning talent our team pours into every project, every day. Purposeful design makes a difference and can create meaningful connections in learning. We’re delighted to be in a position to offer exceptional design to our clients,” Jed Sherman, President of Ardent Learning Inc., said.

The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the largest creative competitions in the world and brings together creatives ranging from independent freelancers and small creatives to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. This year marked the Awards’ 16th competition.

About Ardent: For almost 30 years, Ardent Learning has evolved its custom solutions to drive performance improvements for clients in midsize to large organizations. Ardent customizes solutions to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing technology infrastructure, and more. Ardent enables organizations to thrive by unlocking their people’s potential, delivered through its core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management, and Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent offers results-driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/

