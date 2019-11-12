Ardent Named to 2019 Rochester Chamber Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ardent’s double digit growth of delivering custom learning solutions spurs recognition in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ardent is excited to announce it has landed on the 2019 Rochester Chamber Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies. On November 6th, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards dinner and revealed the expert in custom learning solutions was ranked #69 on the list.

“We are honored to celebrate this recognition in the company of Rochester’s great business community,” shared Rich Fox, President and CEO of Ardent Learning. “Rochester is the perfect place for cultivating innovation and growth within our region and beyond. We are grateful for the opportunities our sustained success has afforded us and are excited to continue expanding the delivery of our mission to new markets.”

To be eligible for the Rochester Chamber Top 100 program, companies must be privately-owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. Ardent has a long history of double-digit growth and has been expanding their team of passionate learning and development experts to support their scaling business.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, “The Rochester and Finger Lakes region has a well-earned reputation of innovation spurred by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The Rochester Chamber Top 100 companies have demonstrated sustained success in fueling our region’s economic engine, creating jobs, and serving as business ambassadors.”

Ardent was also recently recognized on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America’s most successful companies, citing their fresh, holistic approach to learning as the method for their success and the success of their clients.

“Ardent helps organizations accelerate business results through learning that empowers a company’s greatest asset; their employees,” commented Jed Sherman, Ardent’s VP of Solutions. “We have been able to sustain our success by keeping our approach fresh and relevant for all learning styles, while keeping it rooted in learning principles that simply work.”

About Ardent

Founded over twenty years ago, Ardent continues to evolve their custom solutions to drive performance improvements for their clients in mid to large organizations, primarily in the automotive, finance, healthcare, and retail industries. An Ardent solution is customized to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing tech stack and depth of reach across an organization. Ardent partners with the best technology providers to enable organizations to thrive through unlocking their people’s potential; delivered through their core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management and Classroom Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent offers results driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/

About Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce passionately serves, promotes, and advocates for its members in order to secure economic prosperity, serving the nine-county Finger Lakes region of New York State. https://greaterrochesterchamber.com/

About Rochester Chamber Top 100

Rochester Chamber Top 100 recognizes privately held businesses, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. The Rochester Chamber Top 100 is computed based on revenue growth, taking into account both dollar and percentage growth. https://greaterrochesterchamber.com/programs-events/rochester-top-100

