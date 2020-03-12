Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies – HXL, AMTD, FSB, NTGN

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

The investigation concerns whether Hexcel and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between Hexcel and Woodward, Inc. If you are a Hexcel shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/hexcel-corporation-hxl-stock-merger-woodward/ .

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD)

The investigation concerns whether TD Ameritrade and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of TD Ameritrade to The Charles Schwab Corporation for 1.0837 Charles Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share. If you are a TD Ameritrade shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd-stock-merger-charles-schwab/ .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/ .

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)

The investigation concerns whether Neon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Neon to BioNTech SE for 0.063 American Depositary Shares of BioNTech for each share of Neon. If you are a Neon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/neon-therapeutics-inc-ntgn-stock-merger-biontech/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060