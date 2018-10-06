The U.S. transportation sector, which many see as a proxy indicator of the economy’s health, has retreated 3.1 percent from its Sept. 14 record, hinting to some analysts that the longest bull market on record has entered its late stages.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Are transportation stocks the market’s canary in a coal mine? - October 5, 2018
- Final tweaks in North American trade deal keep lid on e-commerce - October 5, 2018
- Exclusive: U.S. Commerce’s Ross eyes anti-China ‘poison pill’ for new trade deals - October 5, 2018