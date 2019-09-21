Area 51 raid lures festive UFO hunters to Nevada desert; five arrested

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada on Friday near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a public safety crisis proved unfounded, with only five people arrested.
