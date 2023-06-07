Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance and CBRE Albuquerque have again joined forces to deliver a new, updated and interactive online report featuring advantages for business in the market

Albuquerque, NM, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) and CBRE are elevating their joint report, providing an in depth snapshot of the region’s key economic development assets.

The report provides information such as company testimonials, demographic information, details on the strong diversity in the market workforce and the future talent pipeline, quality of life amenities, cost of living, private sector expansion potential, incentives and more.

Jim Chynoweth, Managing Director for CBRE Albuquerque, Inc. noted that “We are one of the most dynamic, diverse and innovative communities in the nation and industries are realizing the unlimited potential here. We are rapidly losing our status as a well kept secret.”

For example, some surpring and exciting data points include:

23.8% of the population is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish

60% of the workforce identifies as a person of color

24% of aerospace engineer and operations techs in the region are female

New Mexico is among the top 10 states in the US for Black entrepreneurs

From 2017-2022, the region had a 19% increase in ppulation with associate’s degrees compared to just 11% nationwide. Supporting this growth, New Mexico offers tuition-free college and career training through the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship which offers New Mexico residents free tuition and fees at New Mexico public colleges and universities.

“This report, updated annually, has become one of our top economic development publications used to articulate our value proposition and market the region to decision makers outside of the community,” added Danielle Casey, President & CEO of AREA.

To interact with or download the full digital report, visit www.ABQ.org/talentreport.

About CBRE

CBRE Albuquerque has been the city’s leader in commercial real estate services since opening its doors in 1983. The Albuquerque office builds real advantage for clients by putting a special emphasis on teamwork. Each of their sales professionals is assigned to a specific property type, including office, industrial, retail, land, investment and multifamily properties. These teams of specialists collaborate to deliver an integrated, customized platform of commercial real estate services for our clients. We also offer market leading property management, financing services and valuation services. For more information: www.cbre.com/offices/corporate/albuquerque.

About AREA

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead and execute strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org.

