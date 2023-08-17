An Augmented Reality & Digital Twin Information Day

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) and Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced the Tech Fusion: Augmented Reality & Digital Twin Information Day. The event, open to the public, will run on September 28, 2023, from 8 am – 6 pm at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago, IL in conjunction with Object Management Group® (OMG®) quarterly member meetings.

Tech Fusion comprises insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and live demos, and all focused on exploring the synergy between augmented reality (AR) and digital twin technologies. Leading companies will share information about their deployments, use cases, experiences, and challenges at the event.

“Forward-looking organizations are advancing digital transformation efforts with augmented reality and digital twins,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of DTC. “We are thrilled to invite you to a ground-breaking event that promises to revolutionize the way organizations perceive the future of these technologies.”

“At the Tech Fusion information day, AR and digital twin experts will share their real-life digital transformation implementation stories,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “Attendees will learn how they overcame challenges and barriers to adoption for these leading technologies.”

The conference will feature presentations on AR, digital twins, AI, large language models (LLMs), and agent-based modeling, among other topics. Please visit the AREA or DTC websites to view the agenda for the Tech Fusion: Augmented Reality & Digital Twin Information Day. The price is $99. Register today for the event on the AREA or DTC websites.

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization dedicated to adopting interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.

